Darshan Raval's 'Maa' To Release Following Success Of 'Teri Aankon Mein', 'Judaaiyaan'

Indian singer Darshan Raval who rose to fame as an India's Raw Star contestant, released an array of songs this year including Mehrama, Bhula Dunga, Saari Ki Saari 2.0, Tere Naal, Ek Tarfa and many more. The 26-year-old singer recently released the titled track from his album Judaiyaan. His album features 6 songs, out of which his next song to release is titled Maa. Read on to know more about Darshan Raval's Maa release date.

Darshan Raval's new song Maa to release soon

Darshan Raval's Twitter revealed details about his new song titled Maa. The song is the second track from Raval's album Judaiyaan. The track seems to be dedicated to Raval's mother as the album art of the song features many pictures of Raval with his mother as well. The other songs from the album include tracks like Mujhe Peene Do, Barsaat, Judaiyaan Reprise and Main Kisi Aur Ka. The track Maa would be releasing on Youtube on November 4th. Raval took to Twitter to announce the same today a few hours ago.

‘Maa’ Releasing On 4th November. pic.twitter.com/T8bNEqqfsN — Darshan Raval #Judaiyaan (@DarshanRavalDZ) November 2, 2020

Darshan Raval has worked with the music label called Indie Music Label for many of his songs. This time, the singer is back with a whole set of songs from his own studio album titled Judaiyaan. The singer has earlier given many hit singles with the record label including singles like Hawa Banke, Baarish Lete Aana, Kaash Aisa Hota, Dil Mera Blast Ho Gaya, Asal Mein, Bhula Dunga, and Ek Tarfa. All of these songs have been massively appreciated by his fans. Raval's fans are eagerly waiting for the next track of his album Judaaiyaan.

He has earlier released the title song featuring a duet with Shreya Ghoshal a few days ago as well. The song received 21 million views on Youtube and was released 2 weeks ago. His fans have shared sweet responses to the actor when he made the announcement about his track release on Twitter, take a look.

#Maa releasing on 4th November guys

I am already numb you made us speechless @DarshanRavalDZ pic.twitter.com/SaIQWrD32v — aakanksha 💙 (@aakankshaghodke) November 2, 2020

@DarshanRavalDZ I know she is looking down and i'm damm sure you're making him proud💖 'Maa' is a sweet creature. pic.twitter.com/LH5cjSyAuj — Cherry🍒 (@Mitthi70524489) November 2, 2020

Maa is with you, forever and always 💙❤️

Wherever she is, she is the happiest and proudest mother. 💙

And we all are super proud of you Darshan 💙



We love you 💙 — Shruthii.dz ☘️ #Judaiyaan (@ShruthiiijainDZ) November 2, 2020

Darshan Raval earlier created a craze amongst the listeners when he released a duet with Neha Kakkar earlier for the song Teri Aankhon Mein. The music video for the song featured actors including Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Diksha Singh, and Rohit Suchanti while Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru co-directed the music video for the song. The song currently has 83 million views on Youtube while it was released three weeks ago.

