Darude, The Veronicas, Bhad Bhabie To Put Stage On Fire At ‘Groovin In The Moo’

The star line-up for Groovin in the Moo music festival, a three-weekend journey of road-tripping across Australia, has been announced for the 2020 event which has several exciting artists. Though the almighty line-up includes some current chart-toppers on the bill, three standout artists are expected to attract a huge crowd for the musical event.

The Veronicas, the formidable pop duo from Brisbane, is ready to put the stage on fire with their decade-old chartbusters like Hook Me Up and Untouched. Lisa and Jessica Origliasso, the identical twins, formed the group in 2004 and released their debut studio album, titled The Secret Life of… in 2005.

Eggcellent news Moo Crew, here's the #GTM2020 line up! 🐓🎉 pic.twitter.com/CjgwfvLIuy — Groovin the Moo (@groovinthemoo) February 9, 2020

Another surprising inclusion in the line-up is American rapper Danielle Bregoli, who also goes by the stage name Bhad Bhabie. The 16-year-old artist is known as ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl after she went viral for an episode of Dr. Phil. Bregoli gained a huge following on social media which encouraged to launch her rap career. Bhad Bhabie boasts of 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and became the youngest female rapper ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017 with her debut single These Heaux.

Most exciting inclusion

However, arguably the most exciting inclusion in the list is Finnish DJ and record producer Darude whose debut studio album was Before the Storm in 2000. It sold 8,00,000 copies worldwide helping the artist win three Finnish Grammy Awards. But before the debut studio album, Darude released single track Sandstorm which remained on of the best EDM songs ever.

Apart from these three most-anticipated artists, the line-up include AJ Tracey, Blanco Brown, The Cat Empire, Channel Tres, Clairo, Dope Lemon, E^ST, Gang Of Youths, Hayden James, Kelis, Kira Puru, Mallrat, Manu Crooks, Maxo Kream, Ruby Fields, San Cisco, Slowly Slowly, Sugarhill Gang, Tones and I, WAAX and YBN Cordae.

The festival will commence from Adelaide Showground on April 24 and will move to Exhibition Park in Canberra the next day. It will then arrive at Hay Park in Bunbury, Western Australia on April 26, Prince of Wales Showgrounds in Bendigo, Victoria on May 2, Murray Sports Complex - Townsville Cricket Grounds, Queensland, on May 3 and then finally at Maitland Showground in New South Wales on May 9.

