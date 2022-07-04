David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash's Music Back On Spotify Post Joe Rogan Protest

Joe Rogan recently found himself in the midst of a controversy after several popular stars from the music industry called out Spotify for spreading misinformation about COVID through his podcast. The members of the well-renowned band CSNY, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash stood in solidarity with their former bandmate, Neil Young as they wished for their music to be taken down from the streaming platform. However, nearly five months later, the trio's music is back on Spotify, as per ET Canada.

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash's music returns to Spotify

After the protest against podcaster Joe Rogan and Spotify, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash's music has returned to Spotify after not being available on the platform for months. A source informed Billboard that the trio plans on donating the proceedings collected from the streaming platform to COVID-19 charities for about a month. Apart from them, other artistes including India Arie, Joni Mitchell, and many others also pulled their tracks and projects from the streaming platform following the controversy.

Joe Rogan protest

Crosby, Stills and Nash released a statement in February 2022 as they extended their support to Neil Young and slammed Spotify for spreading 'dangerous disinformation' through Joe Rogan's podcast. They mentioned they did not want their music on the same platform, until 'real action' was taken. They shared a statement at the time that read,

"We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify's Joe Rogan podcast. While we value alternative points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music - or the music we made together - to be on the same platform."

As per ET Canada, Spotify’s CEO then responded and mentioned that an advisory would be added to any podcast discussing topics around COVID. Rogan also shared a video on his social media account after the protests against him and Spotify and mentioned he was not 'trying to promote misinformation'.

Image: AP