Davido Appeared At Instagram Live For Grammy's Event After His 3-month Social Media Break

The Davido fans recently had a gala time when the Nigerian singer-songwriter gave an appearance on Instagram Live after his long social media hiatus. He shared his last post on June 3rd stating that he is taking a break from social media for a while. This was the last post that Davido posted before taking his social media break.

Davido appeared at Grammy Museum Live Event

Davido appeared as a special guest on the Grammy Museum Live Event at Instagram on August 31st. This was the second time that the Nigerian star Davido arrived at the Grammys Museum platform. He appeared on the show for the first time along with the legendary American rapper, Nas and popular America producer, Hitboy earlier.

He came on the Grammys Museum platform to have a brief chat with them on August 31st from 11:30–12:30 p.m. PT for the Mentorship Monday series. The session can be checked out on The Grammys museum Instagram page as well.

Grammy Museum's Mentorship Mondays series is actually a collaboration between The Recording Academy and Reach Higher initiative (former US first lady Michelle Obama led project). Davido talked about the rising trend of Afrobeats along with other issues during his brief chat at the Grammys museum a day ago.

Mentorship Mondays is actually an online series where music industry professional mentors the college students and the new graduates. The show started airing from July 20, 2020. The Twitterverse were very excited after spotting their favourite Nigerian singer Davido appearing on the show. The show was hosted by Grammy Museum Education Coordinator Schyler O’Neal. Davido is currently working on his third album titled A Better Time.

Check out what Davido's fans are commenting after his long-awaited arrival on social media.

Davido's performance at the Jimmy Fallon's Show

Davido performed at the Jimmy Fallon Show on July 15th a while ago. He performed a medley of his song Fall and D & G from his album titled A Good Time. Davido was also featured on the May 2020 cover of Billboard magazine. According to Rolling Stone, Davido hols a record the longest Nigerian pop sing in the history of Billboard as well.

