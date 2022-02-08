Day6’s Wonpil Contracts COVID, Postpones Promotions For Solo Debut Album 'Pilmography'

Numerous artists of the K-Pop world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last few weeks. Members of BTS and BLACKPINK had witnessed their members testing positive for the coronavirus. The latest South Korean artist to be detected with coronavirus was Wonpil of the band, Day6.

The news was confirmed by his agency. They shared that Wonpil had been diagnosed on Monday. His health was fine, Wonpil's agency added.

Pilmography promo on hold as Day6's Wonpil tests COVID positive

JYP Entertainment, which manages Wonpil, issued a statement on his heath, as per a report by Soompi. The agency shared that the 27-year-old had taken both doses of the vaccine. They also said that he decided to test himself after one of his staff members was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Monday morning.

Wonpil thus got himself tested and his RT-PCR test also gave a positive result by the end of the day, the statement continued.

The statement informed that since he got himself tested, he was in self-quarantine. The agency also shared that he would continue to self-quarantine and take all necessary measures as mandated by authorities.

They added that all his professional assignments had been postponed or cancelled. As a result, the promotional events related to new album Pilmography will be put on hold.

The rescheduled dates would be informed depending on his health, which they termed as the 'top priority.' Sharing that they would take all steps for his health, they looked forward to his fan interactions after his health would improve. They also apologised to the fans who were waiting for his solo debut album Pilmography. The album had been released the day before.

Wonpil became the fourth member of the band, which has been working for close to nine years, to launch a solo album. The song Voiceless was the first single as a part of the album.

Day6's Wonpil posts on Instagram after COVID-19 diagnosis

On Tuesday, Wonpil also dropped a throwback snap with his band members and used the 'V' emoji along with it.

Many netizens replied in the comments section, urging him to 'get well soon.'