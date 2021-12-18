DDMA Cancels AP Dhillon's Concert, Cites COVID Protocol Violations

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order to cancel a music concert by Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Delhi, reported the news agency, ANI. They have cited that the gathering would be in violation of the existing COVID rules. The concert was scheduled for Saturday at 10 pm.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority directs Khubani, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity to cancel a music concert by Punjabi singer AP Dhillion citing violation of COVID norms. The concert was scheduled for tonight at 10 pm. — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Reportedly, the Vasant Vihar sub-divisional magistrate has directed a restaurant owner to cancel the gathering of over 400-500 people and a music concert by singer AP Dhillon, in violation of DDMA guidelines. In an order that is dated December 17, the SDM has also ordered the owners to "submit a reply for concealing facts and submitting false information".

The order comes several days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority extended its COVID-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity till December 31 at midnight. In the order issued on December 15, the DDMA stated the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1.

According to the SDM office, the owners of Andaz Hotel, which is located in Aerocity in a letter on December 13 had informed about the launch of their restaurant on December 18, 2021, expecting approximately 400-500 guests for the evening.

The order reads, "However, it has been brought to the notice of the undersigned through websites like in bookmyshow.com and other sources that a music show by Sh AP Dhillon is being organised by you in your premises Khubani, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity, Delhi on 18/12/21, 10 pm onwards. Therefore, you are hereby directed to cancel the music show and the related gathering/congregation since it is in violation of the DDMA order cited."

Any violation of the instructions will incur action as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws, the order stated.

Earlier, the Vakola Police in Mumbai had registered an FIR under sections 188, 269 of the IPC against the organisers of a live concert of Dhillon for alleged violation of COVID protocols. The event was organised at Grand Hyatt's The Black Boxx, located in Kalina, Santacruz. Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor were among the many celebs that attended the sold-out event. Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Alaviaa Jaaferi, the daughter of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, were also seen at the music concert.

