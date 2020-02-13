Deadmau5's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Joel Zimmerman, professionally known as Deadmau5, is one of the greatest electronic dance music producers, according to many critics. His music may not have been made from traditional instruments, but his songs are loved by fans. His exceptional talent has helped him publish eight albums in the past 10 years. He also has Master Class where you can learn these skills from him. He was also helped star DJs like Skrillex to make it big. His untraditional songs have been loved by his fans all over the world. Here is a list of the best Deadmau5 songs.

Best of Deadmau5 songs

Deadmau5: Strobe

Strobe is undoubtedly one of the best songs by Deadmau5. This song has all the iconic elements that a Deadmau5 EDM song has to have. It starts slow with fine beats and then at the right time the song starts to build and bursts open into the perfect progressive house music. This song is so popular that Deadmau5 also created a reimagined version of this song that also was off the charts. This video of the song has more than 53 million views on YouTube.

Deadmau5: Ghosts n Stuff

This Deadmau5 song is one of the most recognizable synth chords songs. This song features vocals from Rob Swire. This song was made by Deadmau5 as a dare given by Pete Tong and that dare today has given us the unbeatable music that all EDM fans love to listen to. This 2009 Deadmau5 song has over 56 million views on YouTube.

Deadmau5: I Remember

This Deadmau5 song is one of the most encompassing electronic tunes of all time. This song features Kaskade and vocals by Haley Gibby. This is one of the best rave anthems with a positive message and perfect vibe for any party. This song has over 57 million views on Youtube.

