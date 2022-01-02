'Death Note' Fame Jung Sun Ah Announces She Is Six Months Pregnant

South Korean musical actor Jung Sun Ah is all set to embrace motherhood. On Saturday, the actor's agency PALMTREE ISLAND has confirmed the joyful news in an official press release. In the release, the agency revealed that Sun Ah is about to enter her sixth month of pregnancy.

According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, the agency's statement reads as follows: "Jung Sun Ah is about to enter her sixth month of pregnancy and is expected to give birth in May 2022. Jung Sun Ah and her baby are both healthy, and the entire family is preparing with joy to welcome the new life. She will continue her work as long as it doesn’t impact her health and the baby’s development."

Sun Jung Ah tied the knot with an entrepreneur one year her junior in the month of October 2020. Meanwhile, for the unversed, the actor made her debut in the year 2002 at the age of 19 in the musical show, Rent. Since then, she has appeared in numerous hit musicals such as Jekyll and Hyde, Tell Me On Sunday, Mozart!, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dracula, Death Note, Aida, Wicked, The Man Who Laughs among others.

Image: Instagram/@summer.jeong