Deep Sidhu Survived By Rumoured Girlfriend Reena Rai After Demise; Here's All About Her

Singer-cum-activist Deep Sidhu breathed his last on February 15, 2022, after his car rammed into a parked container near Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Sonipat. A report by India Today mentioned that the Punjabi singer was survived by his rumoured girlfriend Reena Rai, who was also in the car with him when they met with the unfortunate accident. Rai has often featured on the late singer's social media account and fans have begun sending her their condolences.

Who is Reena Rai?

Later Punjabi singer and actor Deep Sidhu was rumoured to be in a relationship with Reena Rai, who is an actor. She took on a role in a 2018 crime drama titled Rang Panjab, in which she shared the screen with her rumoured beau Sidhu. The film was set in Punjab and was all about a police officer and his associates fighting crime, drug addiction and other vices among youth in the area. Rai will also soon be seen in Desi, which is currently in the post-production stage. According to IMDb, Deep Sidhu was also part of the film and was meant to play a lead role.

Apart from being an actor, Reena Rai also holds the title of Miss South Asia 2014 and went head-to-head against 30 contestants. According to reports by Urban Asian, the 2014 pageant was the first-ever beauty pageant she participated in. She reportedly won the judges' hearts with her Arabic dance performance and elegance.

The last post Deep posted with Rai saw the adorable duo gaze into each other's eyes. The picture was uploaded on May 1, 2021, and the last star expressed his love to her in the heartwarming caption. He wrote, "You stood by when the whole world was against, protected me, held my respect, gave me strength, prayed for my cause and freedom but what truly has touched my heart and soul when you paused your life for me, you being there means a lot for me, your love and support is beyond any description, you are beyond my words and I truly feel blessed to have a soul like you in my life, I just wanna say I love you."

