Demi Lovato Announces Upcoming Album 'Dancing With The Devil: The Art Of Starting Over'

American songstress Demi Lovato recently took social media by surprise after she announced the release date of her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil: The Art Of Starting Over. After revealing the same on her Clubhouse live stream on Monday night, the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker took to her social media handles to confirm that her upcoming album will release on April 2, 2021. Ahead of Dancing with the Devil: the Art of Starting Over album, Demi's much-awaited documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, will drop on YouTube on March 23, 2021.

Demi Lovato trends on Twitter in the US after announcing her seventh studio album

Almost four years after releasing her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, back in 2017, Demi Lovato is all geared up for the release of her next album Dancing with the Devil: The Art Of Starting Over. Yesterday, i.e. March 15, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram and Twitter handles to share the first-look poster of her upcoming album and wrote, "Dancing With The Devil... The Art Of Starting Over #DWTDTAOSO Album out April 2!". Soon after she announced 'DWTDTAOSO's' release date, Demi went on to trend on Twitter in the US.

Take a look:

Ahead of making the announcement on social media, Demi took to her Twitter handle to announce going live with fans on Clubhouse at 7 PM PST. In her conversation on the drop-in audio chat app, she had revealed the title of the album to fans along with its release date. She had also explained that the original title of her seventh studio album was just 'The Art of Starting Over' but she decided to give the album a double title to put emphasis on her much-talked-about documentary, Dancing with the Devil.

During her live stream on Clubhouse, the Confident crooner was heard saying, "If you listen to it track by track if you follow the tracklisting, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years". She added, "When we went through the tracklisting and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into 'The Art of Starting Over'".