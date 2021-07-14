Demi Lovato Celebrates 'non-binary' Awareness Week; Educates People Of Its 'real Meaning'

The International Non-Binary People's Day is observed on July 14 of every year. The week in which July 14 falls is known as the Non-Binary awareness week. American singer Demi Lovato has been celebrating the week and recently took their Instagram handle to educate people about the term 'non-binary'. They reposted the Instagram post by Matt Bernstein.

Demi Lovato educates people about the term 'non-binary'

Demi Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary, is celebrating Non-Binary Awareness Week by educating people. They recently shared a post to make people aware of the term non-binary and how it would bring a difference if people understand it. In the caption, the Skyscraper singer wrote, "It’s Nonbinary Awareness Week 💜 Repost from @mattxiv: happy nonbinary awareness week babes. time to start questioning".

The first slide in Demi Lovato's post read, "a lot more people would identify as non-binary if they understand what it meant". The second slide revealed the original meaning of binary. It read, "non-binary refers to a range of gender identities that aren't man or woman (i.e. the binary genders). There's no singular way to identify with the label or its meaning- some non-binary people identify more closely with masculinity or feminity, with both or with neither.". The post further taught Lovato's followers how "non-binary isn't an aesthetic" and "non-binary doesn't mean using they/them pronouns".

The post that Lovato reshared also threw light on the common myth that calls non-binary a trend of Gen-Z. The fifth slide of the post read, "non-binary isn't a gen-z trend. Across cultures, people have been identifying as genders other than men and women for as long as people have been around. The concept of non-binary genders isn't new - but the accessibility to information about this topic is, which is a part of why an increasing amount of young people are coming out as nonbinary". It further read, "Just because something is new to you does not mean it is new. Just because you're unfamiliar with something doesn't mean it's not real.". The post also taught, "non-binary people deserve the right to exist without constantly explaining, justifying, and proving that they are real to people who refuse to accept that gender as we know it is changing".

IMAGE: AP

