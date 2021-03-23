Demi Lovato Confirms Collaboration With Ariana Grande For 'Met Him Last Night'

Demi Lovato recently announced her new album named Dancing with the Devil.. the Art of Starting Over. While she did so, she also hinted at some interesting collaborations. Taking to Twitter, she confirmed that one of the collaborations happens to be with Ariana Grande. The song in which the duo will be collaborating is named Met Him Last Night.

Demi Lovato's interesting collaborations for her new album

Demi shared a six seconds clip that had a tune played in the background. The clip mentioned that her song will feature Ariana Grande. In her caption, she only wrote, “#DWTDTAOSO @ArianaGrande.” Sharing her post, Ariana wrote, “‘met him last night’ @ddlovato #DWTDTAOSO” Fans of both have been waiting for this collaboration which is now happening after a long wait. They took to the comments section to express their excitement. Take a look below.

Apart from this, Demi also revealed that she also has two more collaborations on her list. These collaborations include Saweetie and also appearances from Noah Cyrus and Sam Fisher. Sharing about Noah, she tweeted, “#DWTDTAOSO @noahcyrus”. For Saweetie, she wrote, “#DWTDTAOSO @Saweetie”. The song featuring her will be named My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriends as shared by Saweetie on Twitter. Revealing about Sam, Demi wrote, “#DWTDTAOSO @SamFischer”. The album will be out on April 2. Sharing the same, Demi wrote, "Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over. #DWTDTAOSO Album out April 2!”

Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over

About Demi Lovato's latest docuseries

Demi Lovato also revealed earlier that the new album will be going a step ahead of her documentary which is, Dancing With the Devil and hence the album further continues the name to Art of Starting Over. Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over serves as the companion project to her documentary. Her documentary is set to release on March 23, 2020, on YouTube. The documentary previously premiered at SXSW on March 16.

It will showcase the shocking revelations made by Demi about being a sexual assault survivor, her drug overdose and her addiction that left everyone stunned. It is a four-part docuseries in which Demi and people who are close to her discuss the event in her life from 2018 and more.

