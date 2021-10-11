Demi Lovato Dedicates Her New Song 'Unforgettable To A 'Special Man' In Her Life

As Demi Lovato recently released her non-album single, Unforgettable, she shared it on her social media handle and revealed how she dedicated it to a person who meant so much to her. She also shared photos of the beautiful and special man she dedicated the song to and revealed how he lost his battle with addiction.

Demi Lovato's emotional note for her 'special man' left the fans overwhelmed and they praised her for how she had the kindest soul.

Demi Lovato's new single out

Demi Lovato recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her special friend who passed away a while ago during his battle with addiction. In the first part, the artist added a short clip of her recently released single, Unforgettable, and dedicated it to her friend, Tommy Trussell. The song title read 'Unforgettable (Tommy's Song)' while in the next one, she added a picture of her friend kissing his dog. In the next one, she shared a picture of her friend, Tommy in which he can be seen wearing a hat and a black t-shirt while in the last one, she added a collage of pictures of her friend to depict some of his memorable times spent.

In the caption, she mentioned how her friend passed away two years ago and revealed how he meant so much to her. She then mentioned how she wrote this song the day after she learned that Tommy had lost his battle with addiction. She also made sure that all the net proceeds would be used for the project handling the addiction crisis and asked her fans to call on the provided number if anyone was struggling.

The caption read, "Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man. I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction. This disease is extremely cunning and powerful.. I’m beyond grateful and proud to announce all net proceeds of this song will be going to @voicesriseup if you know anyone who is struggling please call 1-800-662-HELP (the @samhsagov treatment help line) I love you @sirtruss, RIP" (sic)

Many fans took to Demi Lovato's latest Instagram post and poured in love for her and mentioned how her note was so emotional. On the other hand, even celebrities namely Vas J Morgan, Freddy Wexler, Leslie Jordan, and others expressed in the comments section how it was so beautiful. Take a look at some of the reactions to Demi Lovato's latest Instagram post.

Image: AP