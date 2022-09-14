One of Hollywood's singing sensations Demi Lovato, who is currently on a tour titled Holy Fvck recently hinted at quitting the same due to her illness. The singer updated fans about the same through her Instagram stories where she explained that her current tour would be her last one.

While a quick glance at Demi’s profile will show that the stories have now been deleted, the singer had shared how she is ‘sick and cannot get out of bed’. While sharing the details, she wrote, "I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you, guys."

While it may appear that Demi was talking about the “next tour”, many premier music media outlets like Billboard have assumed that the singer is talking about the tour she is currently on i.e ‘Holy Fvck’. Following this, the singer then posted another set of stories that reads: “Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

The 30-year-old singer then shared a picture from backstage on her story and wrote, "I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight" while explaining her jitters before her stage performance.

Lovato began her tour exactly a month ago in Des Moines before segueing to a series of South American dates, the most recent of which was scheduled tonight in Santiago, Chile. Videos and images posted online seem to indicate she did, indeed, perform this evening.

The Heart Attack singer has been in the news lately after she broke silence on her struggles with an eating disorder and substance abuse. She published the memoir Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year in 2013. In the documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated she detailed her bipolar disorder. The 2021 doc series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil detailed her 2018 overdose and the events that led up to it.

IMAGE: Instagram/ddlovato