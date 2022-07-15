Demi Lovato Had To Get Stitches On Face Before Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Singer Demi Lovato is currently gearing up for the release of much-awaited album HOLY FVCK. The singer recently unveiled the track Substance from their album and has been promoting it for a while now. They also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live and performed their latest track. While their performance is being lauded across the internet, Demi Lovato recently revealed that they had to get stitches on their face right before the show as they were injured by a crystal.

Demi Lovato took to their TikTok handle to share a video in which they revealed their forehead injury. As per the video, Demi Lovato got injured by a crystal which is why they had to go see a doctor before their performance on the show. In the clip, Demi Lovato could be seen showing their bleeding forehead as the background music heard, "They're gonna know."

As the audio further could be heard, "How are they gonna know?" Lovato could be seen mouthing "F**k." Sharing the same, the Skyscraper singer revealed that they injured themself with a crystal. The caption of the video read, "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" Demi Lovato's fans showed them love and encouraged them for their performance.

Fans react to Demi Lovato's latest track Substance

Earlier, Demi Lovato gave their fans a sneak peek into their latest track Substance via Instagram. The singer also revealed the poster of their track beforehand. As Demi Lovato performed their latest track on Jimmy Kimmel Show, fans could not calm down and began praising them on the internet. Here is the official MV of Substance.

Reacting to their track, a fan wrote, "Demi Lovato is really bringing us back to 2009/2010 Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again vibes and I’m so here for it," while another penned, "Demi lovato delivered absolutely EVERYTHING in the substance music video."

Reacting to Demi Lovato's Jimmy Kimmel Live performance, a fan wrote, "Demi Lovato casually sounding exactly like in the studio recording."

Several other reactions also poured in for the singer.

Image: Instagram/@kr7shansen