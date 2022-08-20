Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Personal Struggles In New Album 'Holy Fvck'; 'Proud Of It'

Demi Lovato, who is a popular American singer and songwriter, recently treated fans with her new album Holy Fvck. The album was released on August 19, a day before the former Disney Channel star turned 30. Demi Lovato celebrates her 30th birthday today, August 20. Pertinently, the song's lyrical references address the issues like addiction, sexuality, and mental health struggles that she has dealt with.

Demi Lovato opens up about her struggles in her new album Holy Fvck

Demi Lovato's new album reflects her struggles with addiction, sexuality, and mental health issues. As per Marca, the eighth studio album features 16 songs in total, which reveals the singer's experiences and brings out a heartfelt message. The American pop star took to Twitter and wrote, "HOLY FVCK gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn't know were possible and find the joy I'd been missing when making music." Her tweet further read, "It's cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time. I don't know where I'll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years - but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too."

Meanwhile, the highlights of Demi Lovato's achievements over the years includes two singles in particular. The first one is Skin of My Teeth, which revealed the most traumatic experience of her life, specifically her almost fatal overdose in 2018, which made her regret about certain phases of her life and she had to take a different path. The experience is further explained in the song Dead Friends, as the singer lost many friends at that point. Speaking on the 'The Zane Lowe Show' podcast, Demi said, "I've lost friends that were around my age, and those hurt so deeply because we've been in the trenches together."

Furthermore, Lovato added, "I had a lot of survivor's guilt after my overdose because right after that, Mac Miller died, and it just put everything into perspective for me of, 'That could have been you, that almost was you, and how are you going to live your life now?' And it affected me a lot." The singer's new album has received top ratings.

Image: Instagram/@demilovato