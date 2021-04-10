Demi Lovato Opens Up On Her Docuseries 'Dancing With Devil', Says It Felt 'cathartic'

American pop singer Demi Lovato recently opened up about her most-talked-of docuseries Dancing With Devil. Lovato, who appeared on the talk show Friday night with Jimmy Fallon, shared her experience while shooting for the documentary. The Grammy-nominated singer revealed that she had to work a lot behind the scenes before telling her story in front of the camera.

Demi Lovato talks about 'Dancing With Devil'

The series which premiered on YouTube documents some difficult phases of Lovato’s life including her struggles with drug abuse, self-harm, and eating disorders. Talking about his experience watching the series, host Jimmy Fallon defined the documentary as “rough and tough”. He further asked Lovato how she felt while being so honest about her real-life journey and struggles.

She answered saying that “it was challenging” for her. Lovato also added that she had to feel “completely secure” before actually confronting the camera and sharing her story. She defined her experience as “really cathartic and really therapeutic”. Lovato hopes that people can learn a lot from her bad experiences and also said that the documentary sheds a light on those difficult yet important topics.

Owning her truth

Demi Lovato revealed that she had a “physical reaction like an anxiety attack” when she watched the docuseries for the first time. She also said that telling her story was like taking ownership and that particularly made her own her truth. Lovato was quoted saying, “No matter what people say when they watch it, and whatever people think when they listen to my album [Dancing With the Devil...The Art of Starting Over], I am so excited about these two projects and I'm standing in such truth that nothing anyone can say will shake me."

One of the most important aspects of the docuseries is that it talks about Lovato’s 2018 near-fatal opioid overdose, during which she suffered a heart attack and three strokes. Recalling which, Lovato shares in the documentary, “My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.” Apart from her docuseries, Lovato also talked about her collaboration with Ariana Grande for the track Met Him Last Night.

(Image Source: Demi Lovato Instagram)