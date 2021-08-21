Demi Lovato Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wish And Blessings From Spiritual Leader Sadhguru

American Pop Star Demi Lovato rang into their 29th birthday on August 20, 2021. The singer received wishes from all over the industry and their worldwide following. While warm wishes were pouring on Demi, they also received a heartfelt birthday wish from the Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru. They also had a recent chat about spirituality and how to build a conscious planet.

Sadhguru sends warm wishes for Demi Lovato on their birthday

On Demi Lovato's birthday, they received a heartfelt wish from Sadhguru. The spirituality leader took to his Instagram stories to wish the American pop star. He wrote, "Dear Demi, Best wishes to you on your birthday. May your voice always be an expression of joy and an inspiration to all. I'm with you on this day. Blessings, -Sg." Demi Lovato reshared Sadhguru's story to thank him. They wrote, "Thank you so much!!" and added a few emojis of joined hands

Demi Lovato welcomes Sadhguru in their podcast

Earlier this month, Demi Lovato welcomed the Indian Spiritual Guru to their podcast 4D With Demi. In the podcast, the two shared talked about building a conscious plant and spirituality. They also shared their thoughts about aliens in the podcast. The Camp Rock actor shared a glimpse from the podcast on their Instagram channel. They wrote, "@sadhguru : a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet 🌎 Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts 🎧." Indians were thrilled to watch Sadhguru and Demi Lovato talk. An Instagram user sent love to Demi and wrote, "Hiii!!! Omggg lot's of love from India," while another one wrote, "Wow I'm so glad demi that you had a talk w him!🙌✨."

Demi Lovato releases new song

To mark their 29th birthday, Demi Lovato released another solo song named Melon Cake. The artist announced the song via Instagram and wrote, "No more melon cakes on birthdays 🍉🎂 29, I’m here today and I’m happy you are too. MY VIDEO FOR #MELONCAKE IS OUT NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON @facebook," in the caption. Here is a glimpse of Demi Lovato's latest release.

IMAGE: PTI AND AP