Demi Lovato Receives Heartfelt Tribute From Beau Jute$ On Her 30th Birthday; Check Post

American singer Demi Lovato rang into her 30th birthday on August 20, 2022. The Cool For The Summer singer received a lot of love on her special day from her friends, fans, and family. The pop-punk singer Jute$ recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the singer and heaped praise on her.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jute$ shared a series of adorable pictures with Demi Lovato. The singer also posted some funny videos featuring the Camp Rock star as he cracked her up. In the caption, he called himself the "luckiest schmuck" to have Lovato in his life. He added how he loves to make her laugh and heaped praise on Lovato for not only surviving but coming out and becoming her healthiest and happiest self.

Jute$ wrote, "happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)." He further added, "i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u." In concluding the note, Jute$ wrote, "ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy. how are u real lol @ddlovato."

Jute$ shares adorable pictures with Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato reacted to the post and penned a sweet comment. In her short note, Lovato called Jute$ the "best boyfriend" and mentioned how grateful she is to have him in her life. Lovato wrote, "YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD. I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you. this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much."

Image: Instagram/@jutesmusic