Demi Lovato Recreates Events Of Near-fatal Overdose For New MV 'Dancing With The Devil'

Demi Lovato opened up about her struggles with creating the music video of her highly anticipated project 'Dancing with the Devil'. The two-time Grammy nominee had recreated her near-fatal night of the overdose in 2018 and gave an emotionally raw performance in the video which premiered on April 2. She took to her social media handles on Saturday, April 3, and revealed how it was not an easy task for her to recreate the scenario.

Demi Lovato added a 29-second-clip from the music video in her tweet in which she was seen drinking heavily and lying in the hospital with the nasal tube on. According to People, she wore similar hair and makeup as well as a green jacket close to the one she wore that night. She wrote in the tweet, that creating Dancing With The Devil was not the easiest shoot she had ever done. She wrote she created her art to heal and to inspire others. She wrote in the end "I’m here today and I’m happy you are too."

In the clip, Demi emotionally sang "I was dancing with the devil out of control, Almost made it to heaven, It was closer than you know, playing with the enemy, gambling with my soul, It's so hard to say no, When you're dancing with the devil". Lovato elaborately opened about her overdose in her YouTube Originals docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil which released on March 23. Demi had relapsed from her 6-year sobriety in 2018 and talking about the same with People she said she picked up a bottle of red wine one night and within 30 minutes she called someone who had drugs on them. She said she ended up at a party and ran into her old drug dealer from six years before and that night she did drugs she had never done before.

A look at Demi Lovato's songs in Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over

Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over is Demi Lovato's seventh studio album which released on April 2, 2021, by Island Records. The album scored the biggest first-day debut for a female artist in 2021 on Spotify with over 10.6 Million streams and was also her highest-debuting album on the platform. The album was preceded by three singles Anyone, What Other People Say, and Dancing with the Devil. Lovato collaborated with several artists for her album including Ariana Grande for Met Him Last Night, Sam Fischer for What Other People Say, Noah Cyrus for Easy, Saweetie for My Girlfriends are My Boyfriend, Sam Smith for I'm Ready, and Marshmello for Ok Not To Be Ok.

