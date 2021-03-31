Demi Lovato Reveals How Kissing Scene From 'Cruel Intentions' Sparked Her Sexual Awakening

American singer Demi Lovato recently opened up about her sexuality and came out as pansexual. The news about Demi Lovato pansexual preference flooded the internet as she revealed some sensational details. The Skyscraper singer also revealed the name of the film that sexually awakened her. While promoting her documentary, Demi said she was moved by a kissing scene from the film Cruel Intentions. She further added, it was a scene between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar which led to her sexual awakening.

Demi Lovato talks about her sexual awakening

In Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the Give Your Heart A Break singer revealed her sexuality as she opened up about a kissing scene between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar that made her understand her sexual orientation. The teen romantic-drama film from 1999 made the singer understand her feelings for women. While talking to Joe Rogan, the Camp Rock actor said she felt like doing the Cruel Intentions kiss scene, the moment she watched the provocative act between the two female actors. However, Demi never processed her feelings for females as she was brought up in the southern part of the US. The Sony With A Chance actor also added it was frowned upon in Texas, where she lived.

About 'Cruel Intentions'

The teen romance-drama film Cruel Intentions is a story of two step-siblings Sebastian and Kathryn who make a bet about Sebastian seducing Annette, the headmaster's innocent daughter. Eventually, Sebastian falls for Annette. The cult drama cast Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair in the lead roles. The film came out on March 5, 1999. It was written and directed by Roger Kumble.

Demi Lovato's documentary 'Dancing With The Devil'

The singer has been promoting her latest documentary, Dancing With The Devil, in which she opened up about her drug overdose and sexual harassment in 2018. Demi's parents, friends, and family have also been interviewed in the documentary that premiered on March 24, 2021, on YouTube. In the series, the Sorry Not Sorry singer also revealed that she was almost dead after the drug overdose and it also affected her eyesight. The singer said she still has some blind spots but is now back doing what she has always loved, making music.

Promo Image Source: Demi Lovato's Instagram