Demi Lovato Shares Views On Starting A Family; Says, 'If Anything I Want To Adopt'

Demi Lovato has made up her mind about having children of her own. The I Love Me singer said that she used to want to have her own biological children but has decided against it now. "If anything I want to adopt", she stated.

Lovato had appeared as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on March 27, 2021. Rogan had ended up asking Demi about her views on wanting to start a family to which she replied that she does want a family. She admitted to not being able to see herself being pregnant.

Demi Lovato opens up about love, family plans, and her sexual orientation

In the same interview, Demi Lovato had come out as a pansexual. She said that she was in a place of "fluidity" currently. She said that she felt "fluid" because she was "super closeted off" earlier. She repeated a previously made statement where she was unsure of having a relationship with a man in the future.

She expressed her irritation over people's opinions on whom she should and shouldn't love. Demi said that she will soon be turning 30 and was no more a "15-year-old girl on the Disney Channel". The singer asked people to "let her live her life" in the way she deemed fit.

Demi also shared details regarding her relationship with her former fiance Max Ehrich. She said that Ehrich provided her "sense of security" falsely. She had planned to be married and be pregnant, but the plans did not work out.

About Demi Lovato's Dancing with the Devil

Demi Lovato is currently promoting her four-part documentary Dancing with the Devil which came out on March 23, 2021. In the documentary, she gets candid about her relationship with Max Ehrich, being pansexual, her drug overdose, life as a young celebrity, cutting her hair and more. Celebrities Elton John, Christina Aguilera and Demi's friends and family can be seen talking about their experiences with Demi at the time.

Dancing With The Devil is Demi Lovato's second documentary, her first documentary Simply Complicated came out in 2017. She had expressed her attraction towards both men and women in Simply Complicated. The new documentary is a part of YouTube Originals.

