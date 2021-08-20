Demi Lovato recently made a revelation about how they managed to stand up again after coming out of a relationship with Max Ehrich, whom they dated for four months and later called off their engagement. Lovato also opened up about how this relationship made them ignore all parts of themselves that they didn’t think were digestible for their partner.

Demi Lovato on their relationship with Max Ehrich

According to the reports by The 19th, Demi Lovato opened up about how the pandemic played a significant part in their coming-out journey and added how it helped them in finding their true self.

"I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted," they stated, adding, "And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."

As Demi Lovato shared that they began to identify as non-binary in March 2020, they then began dating Ehrich after which they began to feel that they were ignoring their parts in life. "I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé," they mentioned.

They also talked about how they believed that their gender journey would last forever and added that there might be a time where they are identified as trans. “I don't know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don't know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify,” they continued.

In July, Lovato had shared a message urging everyone to "make an effort to gender them correctly," but added, "If you misgender me, that's okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes! As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally, I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process,” they wrote.

(Image: Demi Lovato/Instagram)