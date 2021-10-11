Demi Lovato's Song For Friend Who Died Of Addiction Is Heartbreaking

Singer Demi Lovato is helping one of her closest friends trend posthumously on the micro-blogging site Twitter, two years after he passed away after struggling with drug addiction. The two-time Grammy Award nominee released their new single titled Unforgettable (Tommy's Song) on Saturday and paid tribute to Tommy Trussell III, who breathed his last in October 2019.

Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man. I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction. This disease is extremely cunning and powerful.. https://t.co/oOrcE2DdTK pic.twitter.com/Sa2m35JIh0 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 9, 2021

Demi Lovato took to Instagram and wrote while posting a clip, "Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man. I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction." Lovato used the song to promote awareness on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's hotline (1-800-662-HELP), while also announcing that all net proceeds will go to The Voices Project, which is a grassroots recovery advocacy organization. The singer and songwriter added, "This disease is extremely cunning and powerful."

Lovato's new emotional single received an outpouring of love and support from their fans and mutual friends of Trussell. They wrote on their Instagram Story, "Tommy touched so many."

The Dancing with the Devil singer also responded to a friend who noted that "Tommy is Unforgettable" was trending worldwide on Twitter following the track's release. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the song mention "You got so high, you're not coming down... Is it better now? I hope you're better now. You begged me not to forget you. But how could I? You're unforgettable!"

"This would mean the world to him," she wrote. "Thank you guys." Earlier, Demi Lovato paid tribute to Trussell after the model passed away at the age of 31. She wrote, "Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss." She added, "Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

The Tell Me You Love Me singer has been quite vocal about their own struggle with addiction, after suffering a near-fatal overdose in the month of July 2018. They opened up about the overdose and their subsequent recovery earlier this year in the YouTube Originals docuseries titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil in addition to a companion album, in which they recreated the traumatic experience for the title track's music video.

While speaking to People magazine in March, Lovato said, "I have to be grounded and content on my own. This is a work-in-progress. I am ever-evolving. I'm not saying that I have it figured out, but I have made changes in my life that best suit me and my recovery and my journey and my growth."

