Demi Moore Lends Her Voice To The Erotica Podcast ‘Dirty Diana’; Read Details Here

As per several media reports, the Charlie's Angels actress, Demi Moore has stepped into the Erotica podcast space and will soon feature in the Dirty Diana podcast. This podcast will premiere on Monday, July 13, 2020. Further, it will be showcased on various platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame actress, Demi Moore, will not only star but also executively produce the Dirty Diana podcast. The actress also took to Instagram to share the news of her podcast. You can check out Demi Moore's Instagram post here:

According to a media portal, the erotica podcast series will consist of six 30-minute episodes. As per reports, this series was produced during the COVID-19 lockdown and recorded over Zoom video conferencing meetings. The Dirty Diana podcast will feature a dying marriage of lovers who try to find their way back through perseverance, connection and intercourse.

In an interview with a media portal, the director of the Dirty Diana podcast, Shana Feste said that she wanted to create a show about a genuine and compelling marriage. Further, she also said that she intended to make the podcast extremely erotic. Shana also added that the erotica podcast gave her the opportunity to work with ‘incredible actors’ like Demi Moore. Feste felt that Demi Moore was amazing and brought her characters to life.

Further, she also felt that Moore’s sensuality was ‘palpable’. Dirty Diana will also star celebrities like Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, and Max Greenfield. Further, Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopoulus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor, and Lesley Ann Warren will also make cameos in the erotica podcast.

Demi Moore's movies:

Demi made her acting debut with the 1981 teen drama Choices. This film was directed by the Canadian director, Silvio Narizzano. Moore got her big break in the 1984 comedy Blame It on Rio. This film was directed by the famous American director, Stanley Donen. Further, it starred Tinseltown celebrities like Michael Caine, Joseph Bologna, Michelle Johnson, Valerie Harper, Demi Moore, and José Lewgoy.

As of date, Moore has been critically acclaimed for her movies like Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and Disclosure. While the actress has made several appearances on magazine covers she has also won several awards like the People's Choice Award and the MTV Movie Award along with several others.

