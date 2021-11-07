'Devastated' Travis Scott Vows To Aid Houston Community After Astroworld Tragedy

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Rapper Travis Scott has reached out to the affected community stating that he is “devastated” by the tragic event. Taking to Twitter, the Sicko Mode hitmaker issued a statement wherein he also thanked the first responders for mitigating the crisis. At least eight people have died and scores of others have been injured after a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld music fest in Houston, Texas late on Friday.

“I am absolutely devastated”, the 29-year-old wrote paying his condolences to the deceased. “My Prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival,” he wrote. Scott reckoned that he is now committed to supporting all the families in need. In addendum, he also offered his gratitude to the Houston Police and Fire Departments and NRG Park for their immediate response to the situation. Read the full statement here.

Apple Music, Astroworld offer condolences

The city of Houston extends our condolences to the loved ones of 8 people killed & several injured at #ASTROWORLDFest.

Organizers held the event to bring people together for music, but it sadly ended in tragedy.

Thanks to police, fire & other agencies that responded to assist. — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) November 6, 2021

About 50,000 people marked their presence at the sold-out Astroworld Festival at NRG Park, CNN reported. In the aftermath, 300 persons were given medical treatment at a medical facility at the venue. Some were seen performing CPR on the unconscious people at the venue, in the videos that surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, Houston Emergency Services has started a hotline for those in requirement of immediate help. Early on Saturday, organisers officials announced that the fest has been cancelled in the wake of the current situation.

Many suffered from cardiac arrest

The incident took place when rapper Travis Scott was performing late on Friday. As per reports, the accident took place when a crowd rushed towards the front of the stage. Due to the compression of the crowd, some fell unconscious and many suffered from cardiac arrest. As per the latest reports, over 70 people have been hospitalised following the incident.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, meanwhile, told a news conference that the compression near the front of the stage led to panic, causing the tragedy. The panic is said to have started around 9:15 PM when the gathering near the stage happened. He then said that a “mass casualty incident” took place at 9:38 PM. Peña said that no cause of death about the deceased was determined yet, but it will be known after a medical examination. “The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” the fire chief said. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

Image: TravisScott/Facebook/AP