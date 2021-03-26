Dheeraj Dhoopar New Love Song 'Jogiya' With Smriti Karla Out Now! Read Review

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar announced the release of his song Jogiya on social media. The Punjabi song also features Smriti Kalra along with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Sung by Shibani Kashyap, the Jogiya song premiered on YouTube on March 26, 2021, and garnered nearly 5000 views on YouTube, within half an hour of its release. Here's the review of Dheeraj Dhoopar's song Jogiya.

Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer 'Jogiya' review

Dheeraj Dhoopar took Instagram to share the release of his song. He wrote, "The wait is finally over! ðŸ¤© We are super thrilled to announce the release of #Jogiya â¤ï¸ðŸ˜Listen to the most passionate song of this year and let the tunes of love take over! ♥ï¸♥ï¸" (sic). The poster of the song features Dheeraj Dhoopar in a bright blue kurta with a blue turban. It also features Smriti Karla and Shibani Kashyap standing next to Dheeraj Dhoopar, as they posed for a picture with a beautiful background of the fields of Chandigarh.

Out of all of Dheeraj Dhoopar's music videos, the actor is seen wearing a turban for the first time, in his song Jogiya. The amazing song is beautifully shot in Chandigarh amid the mustard fields. The foot-tapping number also reveals the interiors of Punjab and follows the story of a lovely couple, who meet each other and experience love at first sight. As the song progresses, the couple falls deeply in love and get married towards the end of the song.

The song is written by Manpal Singh and Kakku Qalandar. The song has been composed by Shibani Kashyap, who also lent her voice for the song. During an interview with Glam Sham, Shibani described her song as a labour of love-drenched in romance. She believes the song talks about falling in love with someone to the level of divinity. Dheeraj Dhoopar has been promoting his new Punjabi song on his Instagram account in full swing. Throughout the song, Dheeraj is seen in different outfits, slaying in all of his outfits. He’s seen in a black and blue ensemble and looks dapper in his outfit as a groom. Smriti Kalra, on the other hand, is seen effortlessly twinning her outfits with Dheeraj, throughout the song.

