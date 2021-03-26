Dheeraj Dhoopar's Song 'Jogiya' Out Now! Here's How His Fans Reacting To It

Punjabi song Jogiya starring Dheeraj Dhoopar released today. The song is sung by Shibani Kashyap and also stars Smriti Kalra, along with Dheeraj. Jogiya song is set in the beautiful locations of Chandigarh, amid the mustard fields and other locations depicting Punjab. The song follows the love story of a couple, who meet during a function and fall in love at first sight. Soon, the song depicts the story of how they fall in love and get married. Dheeraj and Smriti's song received immense love from their fans on social media. Take a look at how fans reacted to Dheeraj Dhoopar's Jogiya.

Twitter followers react to Dheeraj Dhoopar's music videos

DD was looking so handsome in the entire MV mashallah! (Crying emojis)#JogiyaOutNow — Aditi Dhoopian ðŸ’« (@aditidhoopian) March 26, 2021

Yeah I love Shibani song ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ The way she sung so beautifully & soothing in a way ðŸ’«âœ¨ Maja aa gaya â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ & guys this song gonna be on all platforms â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #Jogiya #JogiyaOutNow #DDInJogiya #DheerajDhoopar https://t.co/JZvWRU6H28 — ð‘º U R B H I â¤ï¸âœ¨ (@Surbhi_M19) March 26, 2021

Dheeraj Dhoopar's fans on Twitter were excited over the song's release. While some praised the actor's look and performance in the music video, several others tweeted that they were eagerly waiting for the song's release, and for it to trend on Twitter. A Twitter user wrote, "He was looking killer", praising Dheeraj's Punjabi look in Jogiya song. Another Twitter user wrote,"Yeah I love Shibani song The way she sung so beautifully & soothing in a way Maja aa Gaya & guys this song gonna be on all platforms #Jogiya #JogiyaOutNow #DDInJogiya #DheerajDhoopar"(sic). One of Dheeraj's fans also wrote that he was looking handsome in the entire music video, while one of his fans praised the song and wrote, "Amazing song"(sic).

Instagram followers react to Dheeraj Dhoopar's music videos

In Dheeraj Dhoopar's song Jogiya, the actor is seen wearing a turban. In an interview with Glam Sham, the actor said that he will be seen donning a Punjabi turban for the very first time for a music video. Dheeraj Dhoopar's followers on Instagram left comments in the comment section, as a reaction to his music video. One Instagram user wrote, "Nice Acting Sir", while another wrote,"Beautiful music video"(sic). One of Dheeraj Dhoopar's fans also left a comment, "Very Amazing Music Album"(sic), under the actor's post, promoting his song. Several others left comments like Amazing and Beautiful, in the comment section.

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram

