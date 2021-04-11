Dheeraj Dhoopar's Wife Vinny Arora Began Acting As A Teenager; Read Facts About Her

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have been one of the most loved television couples. The duo tied the knot a while back and fans have loved watching their chemistry. Both Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora often share pictures with each other which fans have often tagged as couple goals. However, there are a few interesting facts about Vinny Arora that fans of the actor need to know about.

Vinny Arora unknown facts

Acting career

Vinny Arora has been loved for her several appearances on television. She has been praised for her acting performances by critics and fans alike. The actor began her career back in 2007. Having gained tremendous fame now, the actor has been part of the television industry for quite a while. The actor began her career by working in a serial named Kasturi. At the time, the actor did not amass huge fame but was praised for her role in the serial.

Real Name

Vinny Arora uses Vinny Arora as more of a stage name while her real name is Harmeet Kaur. The actor is from Siwan in Bihar and was born on June 28. The actor thus came from humble beginnings and went on to become one of the most popular faces in the industry.

Early Beginnings

Vinny Arora began her acting career quite early in life. At the time, the actor starred in a number of small roles which did not really catch on with the audience. However, according to Celeb centre, it was reported that Vinny Arora began her career as a 13-year-old girl. Thus the actor has been in the industry for quite some time and has amassed a huge name for herself.

She is now married to actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and the duo have been one of the most loved couples on the television circuit. Fans often comment on how adorable the two look together on their couple posts. A while back the actors shared a post from their foreign vacation where the duo gave major travel and could goals to their fans. Vinny herself shares a number of pictures with Dheeraj which fans often love as they are amazed by the adorable chemistry the two actors share as husband and wife.