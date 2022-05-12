Dhinchak Pooja Makes Comeback With Another 'Selfie' Song; Turns Off Comments Section

Pooja Jain, popularly known as Dhinchak Pooja, is known for her quirky lyrics and hilarious songs largely considered cringe pop. Back in the year 2017, the online star took the internet by storm after she released her single titled, Selfie Maine Leli Aaj. In no time, the video went viral and soon, she became a social media sensation. Post the release of her first song, the internet sensation relased back-to-back videos like Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Swag Wali Topi, Dilon Ka Shooter and many others.

After fewer videos and songs that did not create any buzz over the past couple of years, Pooja seeks to make a comeback with a new song that is a sequel to her viral song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj. Titled Ek or Selfie Lene do, Dhinchak Pooja recently dropped the song on her YouTube channel.

Dhinchak Pooja new song Ek or Selfie Lene do out

The 28-year-old has once again managed to garner netizens' attention. In the latest music video, Dhinchak Pooja can be seen rapping and taking selfies in front of replicas of the Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty, Taj Mahal and many other monuments. The lyrics of the song read- “Raat ke baj gaye ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do...baaki sab ko sone do, mujhko selfie lene do (It’s about 1 or 2 am in the night but let me take another selfie. Let everyone else be asleep but let me take another selfie)”

She further raps, “Eiffel Tower ke samne, Taj Mahal ke pass; Burj Khalifa ke neeche, Statue of Liberty ke saath (In front of Eiffel Tower, near Taj Mahal; beneath Burj Khalifa, with Statue of Liberty)”

Here, take a look at the clip:

Dhinchak Pooja's video once again created a massive buzz online and ever since the track was released, it has garnered over 43 K views. However, the comments section of the video has been turned off to keep the trolls away. Before this, Pooja's last few songs were I Am a Biker in which she was seen riding a motorcycle without a helmet, and Mujhe Nahi Jana School.