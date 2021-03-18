Dhvani Bhanushali To Release Her Rendition Of Young Love With 'Radha'

Vaste fame Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to bring to her fans her new single, a sweet and soft rendition of a love song named Radha. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, Dhvani shared a sneak peek of her song's music video. Dhvani Bhanushali's new song Radha is highly anticipated by her fans as is evident from her comment section. Check out the post here!

Dhvani Bhanushali's new song- Radha

After her simultaneous hits and chart-topping songs, the 22-year-old pop sensation is back with a new single under Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. After her song, Vaste made it to the global list of fastest one billion views, there is no stopping for the young artist. The record-breaking artist will be seen in a completely new avatar for her Radha song and will surprise her fans with her own version of a love song.

Written by Kunaal Verma and composed by Abhijit Vaghani, the Radha song is described as a song that will convey the innocence of love to the young audience. With its soulful vibes and Dhvani's melodious voice, the song's intensity will be matched with the music video which has become an ambitious project for the Radha team. The music video is shot by a stellar team with a huge production.

Radha Music Video

It is directed by Karan Kapadia, the man responsible for many iconic television commercials, and award-winning cinematographer Ravi Varman, who has worked in several superhit Bollywood movies such as Barfi!, Ram Leela, Tamasha and many others. For the music video, Dhvani has donned a completely different avatar changing her style from a girl-next-door to an edgy and high-fashion girl. The video was shot on a high scale in Alibaug. Unlike previous Dhvani Bhanushali's songs, which fall under the pop genre, Radha is a mixture of soulful and harmonious melody with meaningful lyrics that will give off a romantic vibe.

Netizens anticipated Dhvani Bhanushali's new song

Dhvani had taken to Instagram to tease her fans about her new song, writing that there is a special surprise for her fans. Ever since then, there has been a buzz around her fans who are eagerly anticipating Dhvani Bhanushali's song Radha. Dhvani posted two pictures on her social media announcing the release of her song with a sneak peek of her 'casually dancing with her gang on the beach'. The melodious track will be released on T-Series' official Youtube channel on the 22nd of March.