Dhvani Bhanushali’s New Vibrant Navratri Song 'Mehendi' With Gurfateh Pirzada Released

Playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest vibrant Navratri song Mehendi with Gurfateh Pirzada is released now. In a short span, with successful songs in her kitty, Bhanushali has become a popular and much-sought-after singer today. Vinod Bhanushali and Dhvani Bhanushali's Mehendi, produced by Moment In Time and directed by Vibhu Puri is out now on Dhvani Bhanushali's YouTube channel.

Dhvani Bhanushali's second Gujarati song Mehendi released

Her new Navratri song opposite Gurfateh Pirzada is penned by Priya Saraiya and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. It is rendered by Bhanushali and Vishal Dadlani. Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the vibrant and peppy video is shot in the scenic city of lakes, Udaipur. Mehendi marks Bhanushali's second Gujarati folk song after Nayan, which was also composed by Lijo and Chetas.

While releasing her latest single on her YouTube channel, Bhanushali enthuses, "I think this is the beginning of a new journey and I’ve been lucky to have the best people on my side. From Lijo & Chetas who’s given me such fabulous songs to Priya who is a beautiful writer and Azeem who brought this entire song together."

The singer added, "I am so grateful to have collaborated with Vishal Sir who is the kindest soul and a phenomenal music artist, it was a learning experience for me. Working with Vibhu Sir was so fun, the treatment he has given this song is vibrant, rich and picturesque along with Girish Sir who made each frame of Mehendi beautiful. It was a really enriching experience."

"I’ve always driven for versatility and excellence and the pacy Mehendi gave me a perfect opportunity for that. Gurfateh is a delight to work with I think he’s put so much effort for his first single and it is visible on screen. He was my constant companion for the two days of shoot, and I hope we get a chance to work together again. I want to especially thank my father who has been my true critic and biggest support. Lastly, the entire team who helped the song become Mehendi. I hope music aficionados will appreciate and love Mehendi as much as they’ve loved my previous songs," the Vasta singer signed off.

All praise for his co-singer, Dadlani said, "Dhvani is a wonderful person, well brought up and hard-working. I think of her as a member of my own family and have proudly watched her journey to hard-won success against all those who doubted her. So, when I was asked to sing with her, I thought it would be a lot of fun, and it was. I'm sure everyone will enjoy the song. Happy Navratri to all!"

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada said, "I think personally this music video was totally out of my zone of the work I’ve done so far, which is exactly what pushed me to this. Also, the fact that Dhvani is a well renowned singer who’s definitely proved her worth with the kind of music and fan base she’s built for herself." "So I’m all it was totally worth the leap but also very challenging to say the least, but I’m sure the end product is gonna be great and I’ve also had a mad time shooting this and definitely learnt a lot from this whole experience!"

Talking about the new song, helmer Vibhu Puri says, "This song is about lovers on the run! We took it far too seriously. Running to catch the morning light. Running to catch the setting sun. Running from one location to the other. Running against time. Running against rains! It was sheer joy to film this! Dhvani and Gurfateh are both rockstars!"

