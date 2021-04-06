Dhvani Bhanushali's ‘Vaaste’ Clocks 2 Years, Singer Recalls An Interesting Episode

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali's song titled Vaaste release on April 6, 2019. As the song completes two years on Tuesday, Dhvani took to Instagram and dropped a BTS video from the sets. She recalled shooting for the song and also remembered the dialogue from the number penned by Radhika Rao. Sharing the clip, Dhvani Bhanushali wrote, "This dialogue from Vaaste written by Radhika mam. I remember learning it up and feeling so excited that I had to render it and how proud I would make my directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. 2 years of Vaaste."

She added, "I’m just going to share all the appreciation I feel for the people who made it happen with me throughout the day." Bhanushali's song is presented by Gulshan Kumar. While the number is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D’Souza, Tanishk Bagchi has composed it and the lyrics are penned by Arafat Mehmood. The video is directed By Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Dhvani's Vaaste clocks 2 years

Five months ago, the singer thanked fans for showering love upon her song. On YouTube, she wrote, "Vaaste is so close to my heart and now we’re a 1 Billion family! Thank you for watching the song and for all the love and support." As of today, the song has 1.1B views on the streaming platform. After the success of this song, she released another track titled Leja Re, penned by Rashmi Virag. The video features Dhvani Bhanushali, Siddharth, Deepali Negi and Palak Singhal.

Meanwhile, Dhvani Bhanushali's songs hit a staggering number of views in no time. On March 22, she unveiled yet another peppy album titled Radha, composed by Abhijit Vaghani, penned by Kunaal Vermaa and directed by Karan Kapadia. She opened up about the pressure that comes with such success. She told SpotBoyE that she knows for a fact that every song of her cannot cross one billion views. She remarked that she won’t be able to work and do songs that she's actually passionate about if she keeps waiting for that perfect song. Dhvani hoped that people appreciate her efforts and that her song touches fans’ heart.