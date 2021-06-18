'Diamond Coming Soon': Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message, Leaves Fans Confused

American pop star Britney Spears has been very active on Instagram and frequently shares videos of herself dancing, photos with her beau Sam Asghari, and throwback images as well. The Toxic singer recently took to her social networking handle and teased her fans about a new song. While not many details were given about an upcoming venture, her caption did mention that something is coming soon, which piqued her fans' curiosity.

Hold It Against Me singer Britney Spears recently took to her social media handle and shared a boomerang video of herself, where she could be seen dancing a little and then walking away. The singer-songwriter wore a full-length skin-tight bodysuit, black heels and captioned her post, "The diamond 💎 coming soon !!!!". Spears sported her iconic black smudged eyes makeup look and kept her long blonde locks wavy and open.

The Grammy award-winning singer has a following of more than 30 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 130k likes within a day of posting it. Fans and followers of the Scream and Shout singer were left confused as she did not mention any details about her new track or any other upcoming project. While one of her followers wrote, "I’m confused but you look great", while another one stated, "Oops!… I did it again or Baby One More Time?? you have two diamonds! 💎💎". Another one of Britney's fans left a comment that said, "We still didn’t get RED and project rose

The Billboard Music Award winner recently posted a video message on Instagram for her fans and followers wherein she stated that she is unsure whether she would ever be on stage again. The actor-singer answered a fan's question about her stage return to which she said, "Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, that's it." Regarded as a pop icon, Spears has sold over 100 million records worldwide, including over 70 million solely in the United States, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists.

