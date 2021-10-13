Diane Keaton On Her Collaboration With Justin Bieber: 'It Was Friendly, Open, And Unique'

American actor Diane Keaton recently starred in Canadian popstar Justin Bieber's latest music video for his single titled Ghost. While speaking to People in current week's issue on newsstands Friday, the Oscar-winning icon called her experience of collaborating with him as "friendly, open, loose and unique."

Diane Keaton on working with Justin Bieber

Speaking to the People magazine in an exclusive interview, the 75-year-old award-winning actor spoke about Justin Bieber and said that he was 'kind to everyone' and that his team was 'perfection.' She continued that she once directed a music video (for Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit release Heaven Is a Place on Earth) but has never been in one. The Somethings Gotta Give actor said that it is 'nothing like playing a part in a movie.'

In the latest music video which is helmed by Colin Tilley was released on October 8, 2021. In the video clip, Keaton can be seen playing the singer's grandmother and together the duo try to navigate through the loss of a loved one. The MV then follows the grandma-grandson duo as they spend time on the beach, dance at a bar, and get Keaton back into the dating scenes.

Before the single's release, Keaton took to her social media handle and gave several glimpses of her latest collab with the 27-year-old. Sharing the teaser clip, she wrote, "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" Bieber reacted to Keaton's post and wrote, "LOVE YOU." Several team members also reacted to the video. One of them wrote, "Omg. iconic is an understatement." Hollywood diva Drew Barrymore commented, "Cannot wait for this combo plate from heaven."

It is quite evident that Keaton has been a fan of the Purpose singer long before their latest team-up. In the year 2015, during an appearance on the talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor fangirled about the singer. She admitted to having a tiny crush on him. The iconic actor said, "That is not possible – I have not seen that. That is gorgeous" after seeing Bieber's Calvin Klein ad.

Image: Instagram/@diane_keaton