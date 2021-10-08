Diane Keaton To Feature In Justin Bieber's New Song 'Ghost', Shares Teaser; Watch

Justin Bieber is set to release another music video, Ghost. This time, the singer has collaborated with veteran Hollywood star Diane Keaton. A short preview of the song was recently dropped by the makers. Here is what the 75-year-old star had to say about this collaboration.

The 25-second preview of the Ghost music video began with Justin Bieber on a beach. The video then cuts and sees Justin Bieber hugging the Oscar-winning actor at a beach as he sings, "And if you can't be next to me. Your memory is ecstasy. I miss you more than love." The music video, which seems to be a family drama, also has Justin Bieber hugging his reel parents. The loved-up family drama also sees a wedding scene in which Keaton was wearing her signature black hat and then hugs Justin Bieber. Sharing the teaser, Keaton wrote on Instagram, "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" Justin Bieber reacted to Keaton's post and wrote, "LOVE YOU." Several team members also reacted to the video. One of them wrote, "Omg. iconic is an understatement." Hollywood diva Drew Barrymore commented, "Cannot wait for this combo plate from heaven." The music video is directed by Collin Tilley.

Details about Justice

As per Billboard, Ghost is the most recent song from Justin Bieber's sixth studio album, Justice. The singer released his album initially on March 19 this year. It also topped the Billboard 200 chart. Earlier this week, the Baby singer announced a few more additions to the album, which he would release on Friday, October 8, 2021. JB's The Justice: Complete Edition will also feature his much anticipated unreleased tracks, Hailey, Red Eye and Angels Speak. Songs Angels Speak and Hailey earlier appeared on the album's Japanese version. Red Eye was a bonus track on Justin's European Webstore alternate cover CD.

For his album Justice, Justin Bieber had earlier worked with Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Tori Kelly, DaBaby and Quavo. The singer collaborated with these stars in the triple chucks deluxe version of Justice. The singer is expanding the album 6 months after the release of this deluxe version.

Image: Instagram/@diane_keaton