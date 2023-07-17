Badshah Reacts To Reports That He Fell Off Stage During Performance

Rapper and singer Badshah enjoys a huge fan following because of his hit songs. A video, of a singer who looked like him, falling off the stage recently went viral. This left the star's fans worried. Now, the Paagal singer has reacted to the viral video.

3 things you need to know

Badshah started his career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh.

He is one of the highest-paid artists.

He has lent voice to several Bollywood songs.

What Badshah said about the viral video?

A video has been going viral on the internet. In it, a singer donning an all-black ensemble and wearing black sunglasses loses his balance and falls off the stage.His mannerisms are similar to those of Badshah. A Twitter user shared the video claiming that it was Badshah and asked him to be careful. Now, reacting to the video, the singer reshared it on his Twitter handle and revealed that it was not him. He added, "But whoever that is i hope he is safe."

(A screengrab of the tweet | Image: Badshah/Twitter)

In the comment section, several users claimed that the singer in the viral video is Elly Mangat, who is also a singer from Punjab. However, he is yet to confirm the report.

Badshah on his fallout with Honey Singh

Meanwhile, the rapper in a recent interview with Raj Shamani opened up about Honey Singh "betraying" him when their band came into existence. The singer, who is part of Singh's band Mafia Mundeer, said that he collaborated with Singh on several songs but they never saw the light of the day.

Badshah has been in the music industry since 2012, and since then, he has given numerous hit tracks, including Garmi, Proper Patola and many more.