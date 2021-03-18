Did Cardi B Fart During Her Grammys Performance? Here's What Happened

The Grammys 2021 was a star-studded show and music fans got to hear some trend shattering performances. Megan Thee Stallion walked away with three Grammys for her remix Savage featuring Beyonce. However, it was her WAP collaborator Cardi B who grabbed the most headlines after the show. The two music artists gave a stunning X-rated performance of their hit song WAP and the performance has captured the minds of many fans ever since. Find out did Cardi B fart during her WAP performance?

Did Cardi B fart during her WAP performance?

On Monday, March 15, Cardi B took to her Twitter and replied to a fan who had praised the musicians’ performance. In her reply, Cardi wrote, “Slang me so hard almost made me fart.” The wild dance routine included one perfectly executed move in which Megan crouched on all fours. She then used her legs to flip the belly up to lay Cardi on to her stomach. According to the NY Post, some fans are guessing that Cardi was referring to this moment in her tweet.

Fans react to Cardi's performance

Many fans reacted to her tweet and even Seth Rogen commented on Cardi's tweet saying, “As long as it wasn’t a WAF”. Rogen's funny response alone drew more than 72,000 likes. It is unclear of Cardi was joking in the tweet or if she had really farted during the Grammy performance. 26-year-old Megan took home the Grammy for Best New Artist, Rap Song and Rap performance. Cardi B has left off the nominations list this year, but it appears as though she has plenty to celebrate. According to another report on Billboard Magazine, her 2018 debut song Bodak Yellow has surpassed the 10 million units sold mark. The impressive sales have made her the first female rapper to go diamond for a single track.

Cardi B and Candace Owens get into a Twitter war of words over her Grammy performance

Recently Rapper Cardi B and author Candace Owens churned up a Twitter storm. The bitter back and forth ended in Owens saying that she is ‘100% suing Cardi for that nonsense.’ By “that nonsense” Owens was referring to Cardi B posting about what Owens called a ‘fake tweet’ saying Owen’s husband had cheated on her. Many fans were shocked at the tweets posted by the two.

Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance.

I‘ll keep you all posted. https://t.co/v2aisvQiOG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

This looks like a random blog that seems to have been dumb enough to have fallen for a photoshopped tweet.

You tweeted that the photoshopped tweet was real and you saw it on a day that I was trending—which is a lie.

You made that part up to help circulate a slanderous lie. https://t.co/fjqOx3NmOS — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

After the Grammys 2021 aired, Owens blasted Cardi B for “poisoning minds” with her WAP performance at the Grammys 2021 with Megan Thee Stallion. Owens described the performance as “pornography.” Owens further blamed Cardi for poisoning the minds of young black girls and trying to package and sell to them as 'empowerment'. Owens also called Cardi’s WAP performance at Grammys 2021, “degenerate”. Owens further said that “Cardi B was like a “cancer cell to culture.”

Their public spat peaked when Cardi posted a fake photo of Owens apparently claiming that her husband had cheated on her with her brother. The photo featured a tweet that said, "Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he said no when I asked to join them." Fans were shocked by the exchange between the two.

