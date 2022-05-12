Did Kendrick Lamar Confirm The Arrival Of His Second Child? New Album Cover Drops Hint

Fans who have been long awaiting an update on Kendrick Lamar's highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017's DAMN, are in for a treat, as the rapper has finally dropped the cover art of his next album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. But that's not the only thing that has garnered attention. In the cover poster, the rapper seemingly confirmed that he is a dad of two kids.

The cover art of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers appears to be a family snap, wherein Lamar can be seen wearing a barb-wired crown on his forehead as he holds his daughter. With a gun placed into his waistband, the 34-year-old rapper is accompanied by his fiancee Whitney Alford.

Did Kendrick Lamar confirm the arrival of his second child?

What steals the limelight is that the 14-time Grammy winner's fiancee can be seen holding an infant in her hands. Taking the twinning and winning game a notch higher, the entire family has opted for white attire. While Lamar faces his back to the camera, Alford is sitting on the bed with a newborn. While sharing the cover art online, Kendrick Lamar captioned it as "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Shot by @renellaice" (sic). Take a look at it below:

For those unaware, the couple hasn't publicly spoken about their second child as of yet. Neither the rapper's fiancee posted any photos of her pregnancy via social media. The rapper reportedly welcomed his first daughter back in 2019 and tends to keep his private life away from the limelight. It is important to note that Kendrick Lamar and his fiancee haven't issued any official statement confirming the arrival of a second baby.

Recently, Lamar dropped the first single off his upcoming album 'The Heart Part 5' and the music video of the single created quite a stir online. In the clip, Lamar's face is morphed digitally into prominent celebs including the late Nipsey Hussle, Will Smith, Kanye West and more.

Notably, Lamar began to tease his upcoming album last August, and on April 18, he shared an official statement via Instagram that read, "The following statement was released today by Oklahoma, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA." Along with the album's title, the document added, "All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only". Take a look:

