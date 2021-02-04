Did Lil Uzi Vert Implants A Diamond On His Forehead? Fans Compare It To Marvel's Vision

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert showed up sporting a pink diamond on his forehead at a recording studio last night, worrying everyone. With Marvel's WandaVision making headlines every other day, fans are now wondering if the rapper wanted to recreate Vision's look. Here's everything you need to know about Lil Uzi Vert's piercing.

Lil Uzi Vert and his $24 million Diamond piercing

Cosplaying Marvel superheroes has gone too far this time with a rapper implanting a diamond into his forehead for $24 million. Apparently, he's been paying for the diamond and the surgery since 2017. If his goal was really to look like Vision, fans are worried that someone might just pretend to be Thanos and smash his head to rip the Soul Stone out as he did in Infinity War.

In his tweet, Lil Uzi Vert let fans know about the pink diamond, "I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time k saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face."

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Fans were quick to make jokes out of this as they asked him what will happen in case someone snatches it or worse, it falls in a toilet, to which the rapper hilariously replied that if that day ever comes, he's sure the fans will be more concerned about making fun of him than the diamond on his forehead. In the end, he admitted that he does have insurance for the worst-case scenarios. Twitter has been its chaotic self ever since the news broke.

Meanwhile, MTK summed up everybody's thoughts with his tweet, "Dude really went from Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Uzi Vision." Marvel fans, on the other hand, made memes like there's no tomorrow and warned the rapper about Thanos' destructive fantasy about the stones. Although Lil Uzi Vert hasn't clarified where the inspiration has come from, netizens are worried that a day might come when he regrets it. Until then, here are by far the best memes to make some sense out of this situation.

Starring in next Avengers, Uzi Vision pic.twitter.com/g801kItsMU — Zeus🦅⚡ (@TunzDev) February 3, 2021

Thanos looking at Lil Uzi Vert like pic.twitter.com/m8joNgRuHP — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) February 3, 2021

