Did Madonna Come Out As Gay? Latest Video Of The Singer Leaves Netizens Divided

Pop star Madonna has taken the internet by storm after she shared a new post on her social media platform, hinting that she is gay. This came after she uploaded a video of herself participating in the "If I Miss I'm Gay" meme. The video saw her donning a white-coloured ensemble as she rocked a white lace top with high-waist flared leggings teamed up with white sneakers.

In the clip, Madonna, featuring her pink hair, could be seen aiming to throw her pink undergarments in the garbage. The video had the words, "If I miss, I'm Gay," written over it. Soon after that, the singer raises her hands in acknowledgement and turns to playfully face the camera while putting her hands on her hips. Watch the video here:

Madonna's new video spark reactions online

The video sparked various reactions from all over the globe, as evident from the tweets made by the netizens on the micro-blogging site. A Twitter user wrote, "The reaction to madonna “coming out” despite being out for years will be the same when yoongi finally tells y’all he kisses boys," another fan commented, "Some of y’all need to put respect on Madonna’s name. Her philanthropy and activism for gay rights when no one else dared to talk about them is something to never ever forget."

the reaction to madonna “coming out” despite being out for years will be the same when yoongi finally tells y’all he kisses boys — courtney (@queersuga) October 11, 2022

Some of y’all need to put respect on Madonna’s name. Her philanthropy and activism for gay rights when no one else dared to talk about them is something to never ever forget. pic.twitter.com/NK5ZfuBwqN — madge gone wild // finally enough love (@justIikeaprayer) October 10, 2022

A netizen asked if Madonna came out as gay as he wrote, "Did Madonna come out or did she misunderstand another TikTok trend?" Another person commented, "Madonna announcing she’s gay is less like coming out of the closet and more like taking one more step forward after the closet is a good 10 metres behind her."

Madonna announcing she’s gay is less like coming out of the closet and more like taking one more step forward after the closet is a good 10 metres behind her. 😅 — CanadianAgainstTrump (@secretkuotoa) October 11, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Madonna has not confirmed the development. In 1991, she hinted at her sexual orientation in an interview with the magazine, The Advocate. "Everybody has a bisexual nature. This is my theory, I could be wrong," said the singer.

Image: Instagram/@madonna