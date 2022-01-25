Did Pusha T Tease New Album? Lana Del Rey's Photo On Instagram Attracts Attention

Is Lana Del Rey collaborating with Pusha T for her next project? A mysterious post from the latter has raised excitement among the fans over his newest endeavour. Some are also wondering if he was taking a dig at her or trolling her.

The latter dropped a video that also seemed to be from their upcoming musical effort. Kanye 'Ye' West, who is producing the album, was also seen.

Pusha T took to his Instagram handle to drop the only post on his account currently. The first picture in the post was what seemed like a throwback picture of a woman, with a white powdery substance covering her face. Later, people guessed that it was a photo of Lana Del Rey from her 2017 album Lust for Life.

The next part of the post was a video where the rapper could be heard rapping verses as an unheard track was played in the background. He is accompanied by his close ones around, which includes many other rappers.

There were different kinds of reactions. Some wondered if he was finally coming up with a new album. Others expressed their excitement for it.

Among those to comment were producer Jermaine Dupri and actor Thomas Q. Jones. They used fire emojis and used words like "King Push' for the Daytona artist. Other netizens hoped that it would raise the bar from his 2018 album, Daytona.

He about to top DAYTONA wow https://t.co/Cvik4dr4MA — KJ (@KdotJohnson_) January 24, 2022

Kanye West joins Pusha T for new album?

Later, it emerged that Kanye Ye West was also part of the gathering as a video of it surfaced on Twitter. The Donda rapper could be seen grooving with Pusha on the track.

Ye and Pusha T in Paris tonight (1.23.22) pic.twitter.com/RhyquOCCnn — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) January 23, 2022

In late 2020, Pusha T had revealed that Kanye West was producing his latest album, which will be his fourth studio album. In an Instagram chat, he had also stated that Neptunes was also a producer on the album.

Lana Del Rey in the news

Lana Del Rey, meanwhile, is currently in the news over an alleged quote of hers used by the United States of America Army for their recruitment advertisement. While the Army received some flak from a section and her fans rejoiced over it, some wondered if the quote really belonged to her.