Did Selena Gomez Address Hailey's Comments On The Former's Relationship With Justin?

American model Hailey Bieber has been making headlines after she opened up about her husband Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship. Hailey Bieber made some explosive comments during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast and claimed she was not romantically involved with Bieber while he was dating Gomez.

The model also revealed she has received a lot of hate comments that claimed she was the reason why the two singers broke up. A few days after the podcast, Selena Gomez seemingly responded as she focused on "words matter" during her recent interaction with fans.

According to reports, Selena Gomez recently went live via TikTok and interacted with her fans. During the live session, the artiste focused on the importance of being kind. While Gomez did not mention either Hailey or Justin Bieber's name during the live session, she hinted at the model's comments by emphasising on "words matter."

During the session, the Wolves star said, "And all I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter," she added.

Before signing off, Gomez thanked her fans for being good listeners and called herself grateful. She added how she appreciated the love her fans shower her with and thanked them.

About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez began dating back in 2010 when they were only teenagers. The two has an on-again-off-again relationship for nearly eight years as they reportedly broke up just a few months before Bieber proposed to his now-wife Hailey Bieber. Justin and Hailey Bieber left their fans surprised after they tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2018. Soon after the couple announced they got married, many accused Hailey Bieber of "stealing" the Yummy singer from Gomez. However, Hailey has denied all the rumours and also mentioned she talked to Gomez after her wedding.