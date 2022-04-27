Did Snoop Dogg Finish Recording For Collaboration With BTS? Rapper Shares An Update; Watch

Hip-Hop mogul Snoop Dogg confirmed his collaboration venture with globally renowned boyband BTS last month. Taking the fans by surprise, the announcement stirred social media as the entire fandom celebrated the venture and expressed their excitement to see two completely different genres and styles coming together. With the excitement of the collaboration still fresh, the rapper has now shared an update from his end.

On the other hand, BTS who are fresh off their successful Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Las Vegas has decided to remain mum about the venture. Check out the latest update shared by the Young, Wild & Free rapper.

Snoop Dogg shares update on BTS

While talking to The Buzz during the 'American Song Contest' event, the 50-year-old rapper asserted that the details of the venture need to be asked to the K-pop band itself. Sharing an update from his side, Snoop Dogg revealed that he has already sent his parts hinting at possibly finishing the recording for the collaboration. He said, ''You gotta talk to them but…my parts are in.''

"You gotta talk to them. But..umm..my parts are in" - Snopp Dogg on the updates of his collaboration with BTS 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆pic.twitter.com/s81SDbajN6 — Dita ⁷ | 2022.06.10 (@almostdita) April 26, 2022

Although the American rapper did not give much away, fans are thanking him for sharing the update as BTS continues to wait to officially announce the collaboration. Expressing excitement to see the two artists together, one netizen summed up ARMYs anticipation by tweeted, ''I’m SO beyond excited for my VERY sexy & VERY precious hubby Park Jimin & my VERY precious babies of my BTS with snoop dogg im counting down to June 10th 44 more days!!!''

I am excited about literally everything that comes with the comeback, and the amount of content and new songs😍😍😍

And the collab with Snoop Dogg✨ pic.twitter.com/brbksQAHg5 — Tannie💫 BTS cb is coming🌟 (@Smritiiiiii_31) April 27, 2022

Snoop been in the game damn near 30 years now. He’s got nothing to prove to anyone. So I love seeing him genuinely excited about this! Snoop has never looked down on other artists or other kinds of music and he will always have a special place in my heart for that. 💜 — Amanda Flowers (@VianneBelle) April 26, 2022

While BTS is predominantly known for tracks as a group, they have several chart-topping collaborations to their name. From Lil Nas to Halsey, the South Korean boyband continues to scale new heights in their career as they widen their discography. However, this would be the first time for the band to collaborate with Snoop Dogg.

Last month during the American Song Contest red carpet event, he told The A.V. Club, ''Official like a referee with a whistle,'' and added, ''The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it,'' while complimenting their artistry, Dogg concluded, ''I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together''.

Image: Instagram/@snoopdogg/bts_photoshoots_