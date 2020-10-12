Did You Know Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Were Romantically Paired On-screen Before?

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been in a relationship for over 10 years now. Aditya and Shweta made headlines for their relationship quite a few times. For the uninitiated, the duo was romantically paired on-screen in a film before. Here are details about the film that featured the duo as a romantic pair. Read on to know.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal were romantically paired in the 2010 horror film Shaapit. The film was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Shaapit cast included Aditya Narayan, Rahul Dev, Shweta Agarwal and Shubh Joshi. Shweta Agarwal in Shaapit essayed the role of Kaaya Shekhawat, the female protagonist. While Aditya Narayan played the role of the male protagonist Aman Bhargav.

Shaapit cast also featured Murli Sharma who played Kaaya’s father and Nishigandha Wad who essayed the role of Kaaya’s mother. The rest of Shaapit’s cast included Prithvi Zutshi as Aman’s father, Natasha Sinha as Rani Mohini, Ashok Beniwal as Raza the curator of the Jail Museum, Sanjay Sharma and Mamik Singh.

Shaapit: The Cursed plot details

The plot revolves around a couple Aman Bhargav and Kaaya Shekhawat who wish to get married soon. However, the duo meets with an accident and are hospitalized. When the parents come to know about their relationship, they reveal that Kaaya can never marry anyone because of an age-old curse imposed on their family. The curse was imposed by Archarya Sachidanand after the Maharaja’s brother molested and killed his daughter. Aman seeks help from Professor Pashupati along with friend Shubh. The four try to reverse the curse however, they don’t realize that their lives are in danger.

More about Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal

According to DNA, Aditya said that he met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and the two hit it off instantly. He stated he was head-over-heels in love with her and started pursuing her. However, he revealed that Shweta wanted to be friends as they were both very young and needed to focus on their careers.

He also added that they faced a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Aditya also spoke about his rumoured breakup. He said that people assumed the duo had a big spat on the street and had broken up. The actor also revealed that he will tie the knot with his lady love Shweta Agarwal by the end of this year.

Image Credits: Still from Shaapit: The Cursed Trailer

