Did You Know Badshah's First-ever Public Performance Was At A Gay Club?

Badshah is known for successful songs such as DJ Waley Babu, Saturday Saturday, She Move It Like and more. He made his acting debut in 2019 with the movie Khandaani Shafakhana featuring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. At the time of the film’s release, he appeared in an interview and opened up about his first-ever rapping/singing performance. Read ahead to know more.

Badshah's first-ever public performance

In an interview with Firstpost, Badshah was asked about his first-ever singing or rapping performance. He revealed that there were 20 people when he performed publicly for the first time. When asked for details, he said that he went to perform at a club where there were a lot of boys. While he was performing, the boys complimented him which made him feel like he did a great job. After the performance, he came to know that it was a gay club and revealed that he was paid Rs 1500 for the gig. He stated that the name of the club was Lizard Lounge. Before the performance, the promoter had told him that there would be many guys and he thought it was normal.

A look at Badshah's career

Badshah is known for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi songs and started his career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in his hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer. Badshah released his independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull in 2012 which was adapted to the Bollywood film Kapoor & Sons. He has sung songs for films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Mubarakan and more. He has received various awards including the Best Punjabi Music of The Year for his song Wakhra Swag in collaboration with Navv Inder. His latest Bollywood track was the chartbuster Garmi from the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D.

Badshah played the character of Gabru Ghaatak in his 2019 debut film Khandaani Shafakhana which was directed by debutante Shilpi Dasgupta. Badshah also sang and penned the lyrics for a few songs in the film. In the same year, he worked as a producer and music composer for the Punjabi film, Do Dooni Panj.

