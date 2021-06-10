Did You Know Frankie Grande Taught His Sister Ariana Grande How To Do Her Makeup

Ariana Grande is an international pop sensation who is not just famous for her mesmerizing vocals but also her sweet and loving persona. The singer also has a reputation for carrying herself well in unique and chic outfits. But did you know that it was Ariana’s brother, Frankie, who originally taught Ariana how to do her makeup? According to a report by The Talko, Frankie was into makeup ever since he was a child and his interests had a huge impact on his sister Ariana Grande, as well.

Ariana learnt makeup skills from brother Frankie?

Ariana Grande is one of the most successful pop artists of the decade, who has lately been in the news after she got married to Dalton Gomez in a surprising and intimate ceremony. She has delivered multiple musical hits in the past including evergreen pieces like 7 Rings, God Is a Woman, and Thank You, Next, amongst others. She has also had a successful television career as her character Cat Valentine, in the show Victorious, was a major hit at the time of its release.

Ariana Grande has also received immense appreciation for her style and iconic appearances on the red carpet. Her makeup has also grabbed attention as she keeps her looks mostly simple with well-defined eyebrows and nude eye makeup. According to a report by The Talko, Ariana Grande originally learnt her makeup skills from her brother, Frankie Grande. As per a report by Billboard, Frankie Grande loved playing dress up games with his mother’s makeup and that is how Ariana started following the art form as well. Frankie Grande, then, reportedly took it on himself to teach Ariana the basics along with a few of his theatre friends. Since childhood, the siblings have been quite close to each other and have also been quite expressive about their love for each other.

Frankie Grande is also a popular YouTuber and dancer, who has gained a huge fan base for himself, in the last few years. He is also immensely interested in fashion and makeup, which is also evident in his social media posts and videos. He has also appeared in a series of shows and films, including Henry Danger, where he played the character Frankini.

