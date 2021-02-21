Did You Know Garry Sandhu Is A Recipient Of Prestigious PTC Punjabi Music Award?

Garry Sandhu's music, as is known to many, has achieved many milestones and has earned him a significant amount of recognition and appreciation. Garry Sandhu's songs, such as the likes of Yeh Baby, Banda Ban Ja and Illegal Weapon, amongst others, ever since their debut, have left the fans of the actor-singer wanting for more. One can also observe that Garry Sandhu's music has become a playlist staple of sorts as many DJ's have been seen to have included Garry Sandhu's songs to their party playlists. But, did you know that he is also a recipient of the coveted PTC Punjabi Music Award?

Also Read: DYK Garry Sandhu Worked As A Salesman For 2 Years Before Starting His Singing Career?

When Garry Sandhu won the PTC Punjabi Music Award:

The year was 2013, during which Garry Sandhu had released a track known as "Ik Gal" (Rough literal translation of the title: "One More Thing"). The song in question earned him a nomination from the jurors of PTC Punjabi Music Awards, which lead to his victory. The category under which his name was nominated was "best duet vocalist". The song can be found below as well as on Garry Sandhu's YouTube channel.

Also Read: Garry Sandhu's Top 5 Punjabi Hit Songs That Have Crossed A Million Views; See List

"Ik Gal" music video:

A little about Garry Sandhu:

Also Read: Jasmine Sandlas' Songs That Have Crossed The 50 Million Mark On YouTube

Garry Sandhu is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and actor, who is known for his Bhangra songs which are based on Punjabi traditions and their culture. Garry Sandhu made his cinematic debut with 2014's Romeo Ranjha. The film, which is helmed by Navaniat Singh, told the story of two friends whose relationship goes sour after a woman makes an entry into their lives. The entry of Preet (played by Parul Gulati), gives way to a storyline peppered with deceit and hilarity. In the years after his cinematic debut, Garry Sandhu went on to get involved in projects like Chal Mera Putt, its sequel, Chal Mera Putt 2, and Laiye Je Yaarian, amongst others. On the music front, the past few years have seen the singer and songwriter release tracks such as the likes of Do Gallan, One Touch, and Ja Ni Ja, amongst others. A major portion of Garry Sandhu's discography comprises of romantic tracks. It has also been observed that Garry Sandhu has collaborated with many known names from the Punjabi Music Industry.

Also Read: YouTube India's Trending Videos: Badshah To CarryMinati; Check Out Full List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.