Did You Know Justin Bieber Has A Namesake From Florida? Read Trivia

Justin Bieber has gone on to become one of the world's biggest pop icons over the years. The 27-year-old singer enjoys a huge fan base worldwide. However, did you know the Ontario native has a namesake from Floria? Read further ahead to know more about this intriguing piece of trivia.

According to Exclaim!'s old article, the namesake Justin Bieber is a married man from Jacksonville Florida who enjoys arcade games and pinball. However, having the same name as the star ever since he rose to fame has caused a menace in his life in several ways. He has been banned from social media networking sites like Facebook and Ping under the assumption that he has been using a fake name.

In the same article, it was revealed the Florida-based Bieber told First Coast News, that may be the company's policy was to ban first and ask questions never. In addition, Bieber also gets between two and ten fan letters every day. He said that it did not keep him awake at night but he felt bad for young girls who wanted to send messages to their hero and it reached out it him instead. However, he did say that he wished some of those fan letters had checks made out to Justin Bieber.

Not the letters but what kept him up at night was the phone ringing regardless of the time at his house. Bieber's phone number had been constantly leaked to fan sites and even when he changed his number and put the listing under his wife's maiden name, some of the teenagers managed to hunt him down. He said his number was leaked to some high-profile celebrities as well. He said he got calls from some artists saying they will be going to work with him this weekend. He responded to them saying they will not and they really don't want to hear him sing.

On the bright side, he said, before Justin Bieber's fame everyone used to mispronounce his name and call him "Justin Byber". Now because of the If I Was Your Boyfriend singer's fame, he was glad people know how to pronounce his name. He said he got giggles when he swiped his card at the departmental stores and the cashier usually gave him a response calling him a "poor thing".

