Did You Know Justin Bieber's Engagement Post Is The12th Most-liked Post On Instagram?

Justin Bieber announced his engagement news with model Hailey Baldwin on July 10, 2018. Announcing the same, the artist had taken to his Instagram handle and shared adorable monochrome pictures with Hailey, wherein the latter was seen sitting on Justin's lap, wearing an engagement ring. According to Oberlo.in, Justin Bieber's engagement post on Instagram is the 12th most-liked photo on Instagram as per Jan 1, 2020's status.

Justin's engagement post on Instagram has thirteen million two hundred thousand nine hundred forty-three likes on the photo-sharing app. As seen in Justin Bieber's photos, Hailey Baldwin stunned in a simple tee, layered with a leather jacket and paired with a short skirt ensemble. On the other hand, Justin Bieber was spotted in his moustache look. He was seen wearing a simple tee, sporting a chic cap. Sharing these adorable pics, Justin Bieber had also penned a lengthy caption dedicated to Hailey.

Justin Bieber wrote,