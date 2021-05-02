Did You Know Justin Bieber's Engagement Post Is The12th Most-liked Post On Instagram?

Quick links:
Source - Justin Bieber's Instagram
Justin Bieber announced his engagement news with model Hailey Baldwin on July 10, 2018. Announcing the same, the artist had taken to his Instagram handle and shared adorable monochrome pictures with Hailey, wherein the latter was seen sitting on Justin's lap, wearing an engagement ring. According to Oberlo.in, Justin Bieber's engagement post on Instagram is the 12th most-liked photo on Instagram as per Jan 1, 2020's status.
Justin's engagement post on Instagram has thirteen million two hundred thousand nine hundred forty-three likes on the photo-sharing app. As seen in Justin Bieber's photos, Hailey Baldwin stunned in a simple tee, layered with a leather jacket and paired with a short skirt ensemble. On the other hand, Justin Bieber was spotted in his moustache look. He was seen wearing a simple tee, sporting a chic cap. Sharing these adorable pics, Justin Bieber had also penned a lengthy caption dedicated to Hailey.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
